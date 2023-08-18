Can Gran Turismo Deliver Neill Blomkamp's First Real Box Office Hit Since District 9?

Director Neill Blomkamp burst onto the scene all the way back in 2009 with "District 9." 14 years later, it remains one of the most beloved feature directorial debuts in recent memory — if not ever. The problem for Blomkamp is that he's yet to have an unqualified hit ever since his first film became a smash, taking in $210 million worldwide against a $30 million budget, en route to a Best Picture Oscar nomination. But Blomkamp is getting another shot at the big time with his latest film, "Gran Turismo." Part video game adaptation, part biopic, the filmmaker is looking to break his mixed bag of a streak. Can this be the movie to get the job done?

Box Office Pro currently has "Gran Turismo" taking in anywhere between $17 and $22 million on its opening weekend domestically. The movie was initially supposed to come out much earlier in August but was pushed back a couple of weeks by Sony Pictures at the 11th hour. A big part of that had to do with the fact that the studio needed to find a way to effectively promote the racing flick, which stars David Harbour ("Stranger Things") and Orlando Bloom ("The Lord of the Rings"). So, they have a couple of weeks' worth of sneak preview screenings before a more meaningful rollout at the end of August.

The problem is that the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild are still on strike and have been for weeks. Members of both of those bodies cannot promote their work currently. As a result, movies coming out right now do not have the benefit of an extensive press tour with the stars making the rounds, be it on talk shows or online publications. Those press tours do a lot to get a movie in front of the average moviegoer than many folks may realize.