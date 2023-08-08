Gran Turismo Review: Another Video Game Movie Stuck Going In Circles

Yet the sheer silliness of the premise, combined with the speed at which Jann ends up behind the wheel with his life completely turned upside down, doesn't entirely account for the film's fundamental disconnect. From a visual storytelling point of view, the pervasive flat lighting and straightforward point-and-shoot approach for the first half of "Gran Turismo" does the story absolutely no favors, making much of the action in the early going feel more like leftover B-roll footage from the initial seasons of BBC's "Top Gear." But the most debilitating issues make themselves known during the actual racing sequences — which accounts for far less screen time in this plodding, 135-minute-long affair than you might expect.

Here, the film's constant obligation to recreate the experience of playing the games completely undercuts any sense of staging Blomkamp and director of photography Jacques Jouffret may have wanted to accomplish. "Ford v Ferrari," this is not. Who knew that awfully stiff, third-person camera angles locked in behind Jann's racecar while on the track, an overabundance of unmotivated drone shots (which will soon have even the biggest Michael Bay cynics rue the day they dismissed last year's "Ambulance"), and repeated freeze-frames filled with video-gamey icons indicating whose car is whose and what place they're in would combine to zap these racing scenes of any energy and life? By the time the movie is telling us to stand up and cheer or gawk in horror at the carnage, all that "Gran Turismo" and its haphazard editing manages to pull off is the mindless experience of watching your buddies play video games (in the Dark Ages before Xbox Live or PlayStation Network, that is) as you wait your turn to sub in.

The most fascinating moments of "Gran Turismo," unfortunately, only ever take place in the margins. There's a hint of a compelling thread between Bloom's marketing-obsessed Danny and Harbour's far more practical Jack that echoes the relationship between a studio executive and a filmmaker chafing at the constraints of the blockbuster system, but this is dropped as readily as it's introduced. Actor Djimon Hounsou, the reigning champion of franchise actors making the absolute most of extremely limited screen time, once again does far more solid work than such a thankless role as Jann's unsupportive and overprotective father deserves. And maybe this is just the sucker in me, but the occasionally rousing final act at least gets the blood pumping — even if it's in a too-little, too-late effort to make up for the poorly-paced and seemingly endless middle act.

In the end, "Gran Turismo" can't escape the feeling of being actively held back at every turn — by the confines of video game conventions, by a painfully trope-laden script, or simply by the fact that everything this video game movie wants to achieve has already been done better before. If you want to imagine the exhilarating experience of getting behind the wheel of a souped-up racecar, there's probably some VR game out there that'll do the trick. If you'd rather get that feeling from an actual movie that understands how to use the medium's strengths to its advantage, well, maybe just revisit "Top Gun: Maverick," instead.

/Film rating: 4 out of 10