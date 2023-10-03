How The Creator's Sci-Fi Universe Rewrites Our Past To Predict Our Future

Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" is set largely in the year 2070, which is only 47 years from the year it was made. Note that 47 years prior to the present was 1976. Although the people in 1976 likely couldn't have predicted technologies like electric cars, smartphones, and the internet, it still seems like a bold postulation that A.I. will advance as rapidly as it does in "The Creator." In the 2070 of Edwards' film, A.I. has already dropped a nuclear bomb on Los Angeles, society has largely been rebuilt, and androids with realistic human faces walk among us. Indeed, robots have formed their own societies and villages and cultures.

An opening montage, however, implies that "The Creator" takes place in an alternate history where robots were explored in the 1950s, but advanced rapidly, gaining sentience shortly thereafter. There are grainy news clips of humanoid androids on auto assembly lines as early as what looks like the 1960s. That rebooted timeline would give android societies that much more time to evolve, to perpetuate themselves, and to become the fully-formed cultures seen in the film. Edwards himself referred to the film as being a piece of retro-futurism, having been inspired by Nintendo's video console designs.

There is a lot about, however, the future of "The Creator" that the film doesn't quite make explicit. For instance, when exactly did robots come to form their own consciousness? Was there a "Skynet became self-aware" moment? And how much time passed between the consciousness flashpoint and the moment a nuclear bomb dropped? "The Creator" skips over the moment that robots when from pre-programmed helpers around the house to full-blown people.

One thing is assumed to be true in most A.I. stories: A.I. will take one look at humanity and decide to bomb us into the Stone Age.