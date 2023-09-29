The Creator Isn't Gareth Edwards Doing Star Wars Again – It's Gareth Edwards Doing Avatar

This article contains spoilers for "The Creator."

Gareth Edwards probably knew this would happen as soon as he started production on "The Creator." As with most directors who've stepped foot in the "Star Wars" sandbox — or even just flirted with doing so — a narrative emerged soon after the "Rogue One" filmmaker officially lined up his next project. An original sci-fi movie that seemed to share all sorts of thematic similarities with stories set in a certain galaxy located far, far away? Hmm, couldn't be a coincidence, right? Similar to Zack Snyder and his upcoming "Rebel Moon," which famously began as a "Star Wars" pitch before it was ultimately repurposed into an original script, many figured that this would be Edwards' chance to prove that the notorious behind-the-scenes shakeups on "Rogue One" were a fluke and that the talented filmmaker could now show off what he could do when freed from the shackles of an infamously hands-on studio. In short, "The Creator" had to be Edwards' true, authentic, unfiltered version of "Star Wars" ... right?

Well, after having actually watched "The Creator," it's clear that things are slightly less simple than that.

Don't get me wrong — there's plenty of evidence in Edwards' latest film that backs up the "Star Wars" angle of it all. From a band of scrappy rebels mounting a war for survival against imperialistic authorities to the looming threat of a Death Star-like instrument of destruction in humanity's airborne superweapon called NOMAD, the comparisons practically make themselves. But if another sci-fi blockbuster must be evoked when watching "The Creator," then it's clear that Edwards is following much more in the footsteps of a very different genre touchstone: James Cameron's "Avatar."