Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder Welcomes Your Inevitable Star Wars Comparisons

It's no secret that Zack Snyder's upcoming big-budget Netflix film "Rebel Moon" shares some DNA with "Star Wars." Way back in 2013, outlets reported that the future "Justice League" filmmaker was already working on an idea for a "Star Wars" project in the vein of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai." By 2021, Lucasfilm had become firmly Disney-fied, and while some of its new "Star Wars" projects were great, Snyder's wasn't among them. Instead, as he shared at the time, the idea — which he says never featured any familiar Star Wars characters in the first place — had spun off into an original sci-fi film. That film, it turned out, was "Rebel Moon."

Despite the fact that "Rebel Moon" has surely gone through some changes in the decade since Snyder first began talking about his sci-fi epic, the final product will no doubt still garner "Star Wars" comparisons thanks to its origin story. /Film visited the set of "Rebel Moon" before the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and spoke with Snyder about how he sees the inevitable "Star Wars" comparisons.

"I don't think you can make a sci-fi movie now that's not going to be compared to a 'Star Wars' movie in some way," Snyder shared. "But I do welcome and am happy to discuss where it will end up in popular culture in regard to the legacy of 'Star Wars,'" he went on, "and how 'Star Wars' has the lion's share of creative thinking when it comes to audiences and their love of the 'Star Wars' universe and that evolution."