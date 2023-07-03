Why Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Isn't A Star Wars Movie

Is there such a thing as too much "Star Wars"? Qui-Gon Jinn actor Liam Neeson thinks so. Speaking back in February 2023, Neeson argued that the sheer number of "Star Wars" spinoffs produced by Disney has "taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way" (despite having appeared in a handful of those spinoffs himself).

Personally, as a longtime Starwoid, I think "Star Wars" is in the same boat as the superhero genre right now. It's not, per se, that there's too much "Star Wars" ... although it certainly wouldn't hurt if Disney slowed down the pace. It's that most of it avoids going for the big swings, save for "Andor," "The Last Jedi," and the vast majority of "Star Wars" animation (all of which not-so-coincidentally happen to be among the most critically-acclaimed "Star Wars" titles to come out of the Disney era). That, and the franchise has started embracing an it's-all-connected approach that makes it harder for any one project to stand alone.

As it turns out, Zack Snyder had a bad feeling "Star Wars" was headed in this direction back when he pitched a standalone film inspired by Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" (itself famously one of the classics that influenced George Lucas to create "Star Wars" in the first place). This ultimately led to Snyder reworking the project into Netflix's two-part original sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon," having realized the House of Mouse would never allow him to make his film the way he wanted.