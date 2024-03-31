Here's How The Simpsons' Many Musical Numbers Are Actually Written

Do you like the Stonecutters song? How about "See My Vest"? Were you impressed when Bart Simpson and Michael Jackson sang a birthday song to Lisa? How do you feel about the celebrity-laced barn-burner "We're Sending Out Love Down the Well"? Do you like the stage musicals of "Checking In," or "Stop the Planet of the Apes! I Want to Get Off!"? I'm personally fond of the song about Spirngfield's brothel, "Spring in Springfield," a throwback to bawdy farces of the 1930s. And who could forget when Lyle Lanley led the entire town in a musical number about a monorail? Or when Homer, Apu, Seymour Skinner, and Barney formed a barbershop quartet to perform "Baby on Board"?

Point being "The Simpsons" has featured many, many original songs in its 850-year tenure on television, and that doesn't even count the hit record "The Simpsons Sing the Blues" from 1990. Many of the show's memorable ditties were compiled on three CDs: "Songs in the Key of Springfield" in 1997, "Go Simpsonic with the Simpsons" in 1999, and "The Simpsons: Testify" in 2007. All three of those albums featured the show's full orchestra playing over many witty lyrics provided by the brilliant "Simpsons" writers. All told, the three records feature 133 tracks.

Why so much music? The obvious answer is that music is life and comedy music is the blood in your veins. In the "Simpsons" retrospective book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, a more practical answer is given. A song can eat up a good deal of an episode's runtime and offer crucial padding to anything that might be running short.