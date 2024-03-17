Whatever Happened To Dr. Marvin Monroe, The Simpsons' Most 'Cursed' Character

The character of Dr. Marvin Monroe (Harry Shearer) first appeared in the "The Simpsons" episode "There's No Disgrace Like Home" (January 28, 1990). He would show up during the show's early seasons when Homer (Dan Castellaneta) was preoccupied with his family's perceived normal-ness. Homer looked at his home and saw the suburban ideals of a nuclear family slowly exploding. To combat this, Homer pawned the family TV — an object he saw as problematic anyway — and bought therapy sessions with Dr. Marvin Monroe, a family psychiatrist who promised "family bliss or double your money back." It seems the Simpsons were so dysfunctional that even Dr. Monroe couldn't cure them (a shock therapy session goes horribly awry).

Dr. Monroe typically appeared whenever "The Simpsons" required the word of a psychiatric specialist to aid in plot points. He was one of the show's many regular supporting characters, relegated to the background. However, the character died before he was given a chance to enact a plotline of his own. Dr. Monroe was modeled vaguely after Dr. David Viscott, a real-life shrink who starred in a late-late-night call-in helpline TV show in the '80s and '90s, as well as David Allen Monroe (best known for his books on out-of-body experiences).

Dr. Monroe eventually vanished from "The Simpsons," purportedly because actor Shearer ran his throat ragged doing the voice. In the continuity of the series, Dr. Monroe died. Audiences were told he was dead and we saw his tombstone. Weirdly, Dr. Monroe eventually returned to the show after seven years.

In the "Simpsons" making-of book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the showrunners recalled making "There's No Disgrace Like Home" and the arc of Dr. Marvin Monroe. It seems many of the show's writers felt the character was cursed.