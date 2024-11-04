The Simpsons' Most Unexpected Movie Parody Involves An Underrated Martin Scorsese Movie

Spoilers ahead for the "Simpsons" season 36 episode "Desperately Seeking Lisa."

Since time immemorial (that is, the early '90s), "The Simpsons" has done countless pop culture parodies. Its annual "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, in particular, have been responsible for spoofing famous horror movies like "The Shining," and "A Nightmare on Elm Street," as well as darker TV series such as the popular anime show "Death Note." Among the iconic animated sitcom's more frequent targets, however, is Martin Scorsese, the Oscar-winning filmmaker whose classics like "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver," and "Raging Bull" alone have inspired multiple episodes of "The Simpsons."

Without a doubt, though, the show's best Scorsese sendup to date was the one based on his 1991 thriller "Cape Fear," which became the basis for one of the all time greatest episodes of "The Simpsons" — "Cape Feare." It's a classic installment that not only has the Simpson family terrorized by Sideshow Bob, but is also full of memorable slapstick gags. It's an episode so good that it actually inspired a post-modern play and was even banned in Germany for a period. Likewise, for all the young millennials too young to have seen "Cape Fear" when it debuted in theaters, the episode was their first exposure to the film, which had just been released two years prior. Now, in season 36, "The Simpsons" has poked fun at another Scorsese film, albeit one that never got the kind of praise or attention it deserved — "After Hours."

Season 36, episode 3, "Desperately Seeking Lisa," follows Lisa Simpson as she spends a weekend in Capital City with her aunts Patty and Selma. But what starts out as a rather dull trip becomes an avante-gardist nightmare in the small hours of the night, with the middle Simpson child on the run from a mob of pretentious local artists across the city who think she's committed a crime.