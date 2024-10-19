Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems Features A Secret Cameo From Tilda Swinton

In Josh and Benny Safdie's 2019 panic attack "Uncut Gems," Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a fast-talking jewelry store owner with several terrible habits. For one, he's been having a long-term affair with his mistress (Julia Fox) and his bitter, angry, soon-to-be-ex-wife Dinah (Idina Menzel) can't wait to be rid of him. Howard is also is a gambling addict with an unusual way of perpetuating his habit. He loans gems to celebrities and athletes, but takes their existing jewelry as collateral. He then takes the jewelry across town to a pawn shop and pawns it for a pile of money before betting the money on a sporting event. If he wins, he can get the jewelry out of hock and return it to the original owners with cash in his pocket, and no one is the wiser. If he loses ... well, he actually loses a lot.

"Uncut Gems" grabs you by the throat and doesn't let go. It's harrowing watching Howard get into deeper and deeper trouble, trying to get out of debt and avoid the many loan sharks (represented by Eric Bogosian) that he owes money to. He has pinned a great deal of hope on a large hunk of opal he has recently come into possession of, and he is sure that it will fetch him a pile of money at auction. Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics plays himself, as does The Weeknd.

"Uncut Gems" was deeply beloved by critics, and received a lot of Oscar buzz in 2019, with many feeling that Adam Sandler's performance was worthy of an Academy Award. The film ultimately wasn't nominated for any Oscars. It did, however, win three Independent Spirit Awards and topped many critics lists as one of the best of the year.

What many might not have caught in all the panic and awards season chaos was that Tilda Swinton was in "Uncut Gems." Howard is in constant contact with the auction house that will sell his prize opal, and he often speaks to a mysterious, off-camera manager to get the (usually bad) news. That was Swinton's voice.