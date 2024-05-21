Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable In The Smashing Machine First Look

Despite what headlines say, not every movie transformation leaves actors looking "unrecognizable," but we promise when it comes to describing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in A24's first look at "The Smashing Machine," this isn't hyperbole. The wrestler turned actor whose on-screen career has so far been composed largely of broad, action-packed blockbusters is doing something different with the upcoming indie film, and he has a decidedly different look to go with it.

The look is so different, in fact, that when I first saw the still A24 posted to X (formerly Twitter) today with the caption "First look at Benny Safdie's THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt," I found myself looking to each side of the mixed martial arts fighter in the center of the shot, assuming Johnson was actually somewhere in the background. The actor's muscled physique is on display here, but he's also got a completely different hairline and eyebrow situation going on, and at first glance he looks more like a super-buff Justin Theroux than the star of "Black Adam."

This transformation is all a part of the vision of director Benny Safdie, whose film will tell the story of real-life MMA and UFC champion Mark Kerr. A former world-champion fighter, Kerr was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which told the story of his impressive success in the ring as well as his personal relationships and struggles with addiction. Though Johnson has recently been accused of on-set unprofessionalism in an extensive piece by The Wrap, it still seems likely that "The Smashing Machine" could mark a turning point in his career. After all, it's helmed by one half of the filmmaking duo behind "Uncut Gems" and "Good Time," both of which marked new, acclaimed eras in the careers of stars Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson.

