One Classic Simpsons Episode Inspired A Postmodern Play (And Was Banned In Germany)

This post contains spoilers for "Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play."

"The Simpsons" has a wide-ranging cultural influence, but how many episodes of the long-running series can say they inspired an entire postmodern play? At least one: "Cape Feare," the classic season 5 outing in which Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) stalks Bart and forces the Simpsons family into witness protection.

Originally well-received, the episode has only grown in public estimation in the years since it aired, landing on many lists of the show's best episodes and earning an undeniable place in the hallowed halls of pop culture history. It's only fitting, then, that when playwright Anne Washburn decided to dream up a story about a post-apocalyptic world in which entertainment junkies clung to fragments of their favorite TV shows, putting them on as plays that would ultimately shape the mythology of the new world, "Cape Feare" took center stage. Washburn's thought-provoking postmodern play, "Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play," debuted in 2013, and its storyline quite literally turned "Cape Feare" into the stuff of legends.

As unusual as "Mr. Burns" is in both concept and execution, it uses "The Simpsons" as the starting point for incredible conversations about collective memory, inspiration, and the value of storytelling in an out-of-control world. In Act 1 of the play, recent apocalypse survivors try to self-soothe by remembering the plot of "Cape Feare," down to every joke and aside, around a campfire. Years later, Act 2 picks up when they've formed a theater troupe that trades bits of beloved TV episodes like currency, working together to recreate the scripts of their favorite shows based on their sometimes-fuzzy memories. Finally, 82 years after the world "ended," audiences are treated to a dramatic third act: a full performance of "Cape Feare," one that has morphed to fit the fears, values, and language of its time.