How Three Days In Las Vegas Supercharged My Love For Cinema

I get to write about movies for a living. That is both odd and wonderful. It's something I don't take for granted. Even my worst day doing this is so much better than my best day working customer service. That, to me, is "the dream." But there are things I look forward to in this odd line of work that are awesome well beyond my day-to-day. Specifically, getting to cover big events such as San Diego Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration, among others. These are truly remarkable experiences I wouldn't trade for the world. Last week, I had the pleasure of crossing a big one off of my bucket list: CinemaCon.

Those who don't obsess over the movie industry would be forgiven for not even knowing what CinemaCon is. It's an industry trade show and a gathering of theater owners in Las Vegas where all of the major studios show off what they have coming down the pipeline for said theater owners. Members of the press attend to share with the world what the studios are showing off, and I have always wanted to be one of those people. /Film finally granted my odd little wish by sending me to CinemaCon this year and, dear reader, it was everything I dreamed it could be. More than that, it ignited my love of cinema in a way I haven't felt in quite some time.

From seeing a full stunning 13 minutes of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (perhaps my most anticipated movie of the year), to watching the folks from CrunchyRoll talk about anime as a serious cinematic concern, it was everything I love about movies. Not just sitting down and watching a movie, but getting excited about movies and obsessing over them. Hyping them up. Learning about something new. Grinning from ear to ear because one strikes a chord with you. Marveling at the possibility of what something might be months before the moviegoing masses will learn what it truly is. That's CinemaCon.