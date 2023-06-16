Extraction 2 Director On That 21-Minute Oner, Landing Idris Elba, And Death By Gym Equipment [Exclusive Interview]

I know you're going to get asked about this a bunch. So there's this big one-take action sequence that has been much hyped in the film. As I understand it, Joe Russo's script just says something along the lines of "the coolest one-take action sequence ever." How much of this was in the script, and how much of it was you just reading that and going, "All right, well now I've got to plan the coolest oner ever"?

It was a little bit of both, meaning that the locations, the set pieces, were established in the script. We knew that it was going to be some crazy action, extracting the family from a prison, and then it was going to transition to a car chase. Then from the car chase, it would end up on a train, and they'd end up getting the extraction to a boat and they're out. Exactly how long that was going to take and what happened in between those moments and those connective tissues, that was all on me and the production team and the stunt team. So bit a little bit of both. It was on the page to give us inspiration, and then we had to start doing what we do best and come up with some wild, crazy stuff.

Look, I don't want to speak for anyone else. For me, the prison fight element of that was the coolest part. Immediately what came to mind for me was the prison fight from "The Raid 2." Was that a direct influence? Did you feel like you had to try to match that, or was that just not in your mind during that part?

No, I definitely, as a fan, have seen that fight scene and love it. It was amazing the stuff that they did, that Gareth [Evans] did there is amazing. We differentiated ourselves a little bit because it's in the mud and it's just its own thing. What's wild is if you gave 10 different directors this same sequence, you would get 10 wildly different, super entertaining versions of the script. I think that's one of the really fun things about this art form. There's not necessarily about good versus bad, it's just different. It's each person's unique point of view, and all I can bring is my point of view. Yes, I'm heavily influenced by all the people that have come before, because you can't help but watch their stuff and be inspired. Then I try to internalize that, and then with my own voice and my own lens, I try to present how I see this action scene being exciting and hopefully, audiences respond.

It's not a secret that Idris Elba is in this movie.

Correct, it's out in the world.

What I will ask you is, let's just say, he's not in it a lot. So how did you get him to agree to be in this for a very limited amount of time?

Well, luckily, he and Chris Hemsworth go way back to the Marvel Universe [in the "Thor" films], and so they're friends. Once we had this character in the script that showed up and initiated some things and then shows up a little later with a bit of a tag on, we knew that the idea or the potential to expand this "Extraction" universe is there's a lot of that potential inside this character. So we needed to cast someone with charisma and a skill set that they could stand on screen opposite Chris Hemsworth and hold their own, which is no small task. So when we had that in mind for this character, when Chris reached out, he is like, "Hey, I know a guy who could do this." When Idris said yes, we were all blown away and really excited to work with him. Yes, he's not on screen a lot, but when he's there, he makes a significant impact on the story,

As is always the case with him. He's just one of those guys.

He is.