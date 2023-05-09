Chris Hemsworth Was Really Set On Fire For Extraction 2's One-Take Action Sequence

Chris Hemsworth is returning as action man Tyler Rake in Netflix's "Extraction 2" this summer. While the movie will largely exist via the world of streaming, make no mistake: this is a genuine blockbuster. Returning director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo brothers, pulled no punches this time around. Case in point, they straight-up lit Hemsworth on fire as part of a massive, 20-minute action sequence.

Speaking with Empire Magazine in the latest issue of the publication, Hargrave explained that the "Thor" star went to pretty impressive lengths to help make this massive action sequence something special. That included lighting his arm on fire over and over again during a massive brawl, which was teased in the movie's trailer. Here's what Hargrave had to say about it:

"For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the s*** out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn't pass up. And hats off to Chris. It wasn't CG fire. And he had to do it over and over. I don't know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera."

Granted, it wasn't Hemsworth's entire body or anything like that, but dangers were still very present. "If the wind blows the wrong way, the moneymaker's right here," Hargrave joked. "We had a bunch of different jackets all prepped for him, with different layers. But we lit Chris Hemsworth on fire, and he beat up a bunch of guys all night. It was pretty incredible to watch."