Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake Is Back, Somehow Not A Soggy Corpse
A lot of peculiar things happened during the early months of the pandemic some 12,000 years ago in 2020. With everybody stuck at home, many people tried their hand at baking bread or singing sea shanties on TikTok. Others devoted their free time to playing "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and remain very proud of the house they built for themselves, Tom Nook's parasitic loans be damned. Oh, and with most theaters shut down, viewers were left with little choice but to turn to streaming services for their entertainment.
Perhaps no movie benefitted more from the lockdowns than Netflix's "Extraction." A cross between "John Wick" and "Man on Fire," the movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a remarkably named black ops mercenary with a checkered past who's hired to rescue the son of an incarcerated Indian drug lord. In his review for /Film, Chris Evangelista wrote, "Bathed in a sickly yellow filter from beginning to end, 'Extraction' is often as ugly as its subject matter. It would be wrong to call this film nihilistic, but it's also so unconcerned with collateral damage that it begins to border on irresponsible."
Despite Tyler getting shot in the neck and seemingly sinking to a watery grave in a river, the movie's final shot hinted Hemsworth's reticent gun-for-hire might not be as dead as presumed. Sure enough, Mr. Rake is decidedly not a soggy corpse in the teaser trailer for "Extraction 2," which finds him on a new rescue mission involving the loved ones of a powerful international criminal.
Watch the Extraction 2 teaser trailer
The biggest selling point of the original "Extraction" was the relentlessly brutal action scenes shaped by stunt coordinator turned director Sam Hargrave. With Hargrave back at the helm on "Extraction 2," it's no surprise to see the sequel is angling to one-up its predecessor in that regard.
Case in point: most of the sequel's teaser trailer focuses on a prison riot/breakout shot and edited to look like a single take, with Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake at one point getting bashed in the back of the head by what appears to be a brick. Briefly dazed yet otherwise undeterred, he then proceeds to smash multiple opponents with a chair and wail his fists down upon some hapless schmuck with the back luck of getting in his way. His arm is on fire the whole time, too, which certainly lends new meaning to those "Man on Fire" comparisons.
Joining Hemsworth in the "Extraction 2" ensemble are Golshifteh Farahani, Tornike Gogrichiani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Olga Kurylenko. Also back are producers Anthony and Joe Russo, who co-wrote the original "Ciudad" graphic novel that inspired the first movie, with Joe Russo yet again penning the screenplay like last time. Because nothing gets the people psyched quite like a trailer boasting a new action thriller hails from "the directors of 'The Gray Man,'" eh?
"Extraction 2" begins streaming June 16, 2023, on Netflix. Its official synopsis reads as follows:
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2," the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film "Extraction." After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.