Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake Is Back, Somehow Not A Soggy Corpse

A lot of peculiar things happened during the early months of the pandemic some 12,000 years ago in 2020. With everybody stuck at home, many people tried their hand at baking bread or singing sea shanties on TikTok. Others devoted their free time to playing "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and remain very proud of the house they built for themselves, Tom Nook's parasitic loans be damned. Oh, and with most theaters shut down, viewers were left with little choice but to turn to streaming services for their entertainment.

Perhaps no movie benefitted more from the lockdowns than Netflix's "Extraction." A cross between "John Wick" and "Man on Fire," the movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a remarkably named black ops mercenary with a checkered past who's hired to rescue the son of an incarcerated Indian drug lord. In his review for /Film, Chris Evangelista wrote, "Bathed in a sickly yellow filter from beginning to end, 'Extraction' is often as ugly as its subject matter. It would be wrong to call this film nihilistic, but it's also so unconcerned with collateral damage that it begins to border on irresponsible."

Despite Tyler getting shot in the neck and seemingly sinking to a watery grave in a river, the movie's final shot hinted Hemsworth's reticent gun-for-hire might not be as dead as presumed. Sure enough, Mr. Rake is decidedly not a soggy corpse in the teaser trailer for "Extraction 2," which finds him on a new rescue mission involving the loved ones of a powerful international criminal.