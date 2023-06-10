Why The Extraction 2 Team Decided Against A Prequel For The New Installment

When "Extraction" debuted back in 2020, we were all stuck inside due to the whole global pandemic thing. And apparently, all we wanted to do was watch Chris Hemsworth battle his way through extended action scenes and one-take set-pieces because "Extraction" became Netflix's most popular original movie. Now, the streamer is trying its luck in the post-lockdown world, with "Extraction 2" set to hit the platform in a couple of weeks.

Whether this sequel proves popular will largely determine whether director Sam Hargrave makes his "Extraction" trilogy. What's more, writer Joe Russo and his brother Anthony, who produces the "Extraction" movies, previously threatened an entire shared universe based on the Chris Hemsworth-starring action series. So, basically, we'll be seeing a lot more of Hemsworth's black market mercenary Tyler Rake in the future if "Extraction 2" does well.

Which, in terms of narrative, is somewhat of a surprise considering Rake was shot in the neck and fell off a bridge at the end of the first movie. Prior to "Extraction 2" being announced, Hargrave suggested he might be making a prequel movie, which made a lot of sense seeing as Rake seemed well and truly done for at the end of "Extraction." However, we're about to see the ex-Australian Army man return for round two having seemingly dusted himself off after taking a bullet to the neck. Which raises the question of "why?" Why make a sequel containing some tortured explanation for why Rake is absolutely fine when a prequel would have avoided that whole mess? Well, Hargrave has his reasons.