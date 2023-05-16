Extraction 2 Trailer: Somehow, Tyler Rake Returned

Back when the global pandemic was ramping up, it turned out all anyone wanted to do was watch Chris Hemsworth get put through the wringer. "Extraction" proved a big hit for Netflix when it debuted in April 2020 — at least according to the streamer, which claimed the action thriller broke viewership records. Naturally, that meant there was always going to be an "Extraction 2," even though Hemsworth's black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, looked like he almost certainly perished at the end of the first one.

Rake was shot multiple times before falling off a bridge during the finale of "Extraction." But in the film's closing moments, it was suggested he may have survived the ordeal, as a blurry figure emerges right before the film cuts to black. Then, an "Extraction 2" teaser arrived back in September 2021, confirming his survival. Things went kind of quiet for a while after that, before we got a brief glimpse at the sequel in a short first-look featurette. And now, Netflix has confirmed Hemsworth's ex-military man will be back on screens this June with a new "Extraction 2" trailer that promises plenty of the kind of intense action we're all expecting, as Rake embarks on a mission to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster.