Extraction 2 Trailer: Somehow, Tyler Rake Returned
Back when the global pandemic was ramping up, it turned out all anyone wanted to do was watch Chris Hemsworth get put through the wringer. "Extraction" proved a big hit for Netflix when it debuted in April 2020 — at least according to the streamer, which claimed the action thriller broke viewership records. Naturally, that meant there was always going to be an "Extraction 2," even though Hemsworth's black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, looked like he almost certainly perished at the end of the first one.
Rake was shot multiple times before falling off a bridge during the finale of "Extraction." But in the film's closing moments, it was suggested he may have survived the ordeal, as a blurry figure emerges right before the film cuts to black. Then, an "Extraction 2" teaser arrived back in September 2021, confirming his survival. Things went kind of quiet for a while after that, before we got a brief glimpse at the sequel in a short first-look featurette. And now, Netflix has confirmed Hemsworth's ex-military man will be back on screens this June with a new "Extraction 2" trailer that promises plenty of the kind of intense action we're all expecting, as Rake embarks on a mission to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster.
Watch the Extraction 2 trailer
Directed by Sam Hargrave, who helmed the first movie, the upcoming actioner was once again shepherded by producers Anthony and Joe Russo, with the latter Russo brother taking time out from hailing the rise of AI to pen the "Extraction 2" script. Hemsworth will return alongside Golshifteh Farahani, who reprises her role as fellow mercenary Nik Khan, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.
Hargrave promised "twice the action" of the first movie, and it seems he's delivering on that promise. Not only does this trailer suggest we're getting an "Extraction" sequel that's about as packed with action as a John Wick movie, Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter just prior to the new trailer's debut to announce that "Extraction 2" will feature a 21-minute one-shot take (which is probably multiple takes stitched together with hidden cuts, like in the first one). That's a significant jump from the inaugural film, which featured a 12-minute oner that was basically the best 12 minutes of the whole movie.
A single shot oner that clocks in at 🚨21 minutes🚨.. you heard that right. Prepare for the ride of your life!! EXTRACTION 2 TRAILER TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/roWaceOKvj
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 15, 2023
"Extraction" established a strong emotional core by using the death of Rake's son to motivate his dogged protection of Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of a drug lord. With "Extraction 2," Rake is once again charged with extracting some helpless embattled relatives of a crime boss, but it looks like the emphasis is more on action this time around.
"Extraction 2" released on Netflix June 16, 2023