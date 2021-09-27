Extraction 2 Teaser: Chris Hemsworth Is Back, And He's Somehow Not A Corpse

Rake's death felt like a narrative necessity, especially since he mostly felt like a hollow shell of a man after the death of his own son. But the audience questioned whether or not he was really dead due to the movie's final scene. After it's assumed that Rake has died, we see Ovi swimming in a pool, alive and well thanks to his protector's sacrifice. As Ovi comes to the surface, next to the pool stands a man who is intentionally out of focus. It looks like this man could easily be Rake, but the movie cuts to black as Ovi turns to see this mystery man, so we're left to wonder whether it's Rake who is somehow still alive or maybe just a vision of Rake that Ovi is seeing as his watchful protector. Perhaps it's just Luke Hemsworth with nothing else to do.

But now that mystery has been solved, because we know Rake has officially survived. What we don't know is exactly how the story of "Extraction" will continue into the sequel. Will Rake again have to protect Ovi as more criminals try to track him down? Maybe that mystery man isn't Rake but someone else sent to dispatch with Ovi. It's also possible that Rake will have a completely different mission that he's sent on. However, the emotional core of "Extraction" came from Hemsworth trying to make up for not being around for the death of his son by protecting Ovi until the bitter end. So how will "Extraction 2" feel necessary without that element? In some ways, the sequel could make the first movie feel a little less significant, but it sounds like expanding the world of "Extraction" was planned all along.

Producers Anthony & Joe Russo (the latter also serving as one of the script's writers) previously talked about their hopes of "building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters." David Harbour's character from the original movie was specifically mentioned as a possible focal point for another movie. Perhaps we'll see him popping up again in "Extraction 2." For now, we'll just have to wait until we hear more details.