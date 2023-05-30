Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Is Hoping To Make A Tyler Rake Trilogy

Back in 2020, Netflix served up "Extraction," apparently at just the right moment as the film became one of the most-watched streaming movies of 2020. Writer Joe Russo tried to wring some emotion from his story of a black market mercenary rescuing the son of a drug lord but basically penned a non-stop shoot 'em up with a kind-of-cool 12-minute one-take shot.

But according to Netflix's viewing figures, that turned out to be a winning formula, which of course meant the streamer greenlit a sequel. And now, two years after the first movie debuted, we're about to see the return of Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake as he embarks on a new mission to extract the family of a Georgian gangster from some hellish confinement. And it seems this time around, Russo and director Sam Hargrave have somehow managed to push the action even further, with "Extraction 2" promising to deliver a 21-minute oner in the form of a prison fight that, according to Hemsworth, is the, "hardest thing he's ever done."

At the end of "Extraction," Hemsworth's ex-Australian Army man seemingly perished after being shot in the neck and falling off a bridge. But as the "Extraction 2" trailer revealed, somehow Tyler Rake returned from the dead and is ready to take on hordes of ruthless combatants and faceless thugs. Whether this new installment will fare as well as the first remains to be seen — especially since we're not all locked inside during a global pandemic this time around. But if it does, this won't be the last time we see Tyler Rake indulging in some hardcore extracting.