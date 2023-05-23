Chris Hemsworth Says Extraction 2's Brutal Prison Fight Scene Was 'The Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

Last year, Chris Hemsworth announced he'd be taking a well-earned break from acting after discovering he's at a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease — and it seems he's kicking off his brief hiatus a bang. We already knew that "Extraction 2" was going to be an all-out action extravaganza, with director Sam Hargrave promising "at least twice the action" of the first movie. According to Netflix, "Extraction" broke viewing records when it debuted in April 2020, which made a sequel damn near guaranteed despite Hemsworth's Tyler Rake seemingly dying at the end of the first one.

But thanks to a murky shot depicting a distorted figure in the film's final moments, Hargrave and producers Anthony and Joe Russo were able to resurrect Hemsworth's black market mercenary for another go round. And this time, they haven't gone easy on him.

In fact, Hargrave's promise of double the action seems to be underselling the intensity of "Extraction 2." The movie, set to hit the streamer in June, not only looks to have doubled down on its action sensibilities, it's also taken the first film's best moment — a 12 minute one-take shot (that's actually several shots stitched together with hidden cuts) — and tried to blow it out of the water. Hemsworth himself took to Twitter in May 2023 to promise fans a 21-minute oner that, according to new Total Film interviews with the cast and crew, was quite the wild ride to shoot. And considering Hemsworth's already talked about on being set on fire for that very sequence, it really is looking like the star will head into his acting break having outdone himself.