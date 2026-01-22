2026 Academy Award Nominations: Here's The Complete List Of Oscar Contenders
The 2026 Oscar nominations have arrived, and you know what that means: Outrage, satisfaction, incredulity, and maybe even a dash of glee are only moments away for movie fans who care about the most prestigious ceremony in Hollywood. And hey, even if you're an awards season grump, we'd argue the Oscars are worth paying attention to — if not for the glitz and glamour, then at least as a reflection of the industry and what it thinks about itself. After all, the Oscars are actually voted on by folks who work in various disciplines of filmmaking, unlike much shadier ceremonies like the Golden Globes, which has a voting body that's not nearly as transparent.
The people and films that win Oscars are etched into history, but those wins are more than just entries in an ongoing record. They're powerful tools that can be utilized to influence what types of movies get made in the future. So here is the complete list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards. Let the speculation about the winners begin, and we hope this ushers in a new era of winners who wield their power for the greater good of cinephiles everywhere.
This post is being updated live as the nominations are announced.
The complete list of 2026 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Directing
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Train Dreams"
Writing (Original Screenplay)
"Blue Moon"
"It Was Just An Accident"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
Cinematography
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Music (Original Score)
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Animated Feature Film
"Arco"
"Elio"
"KPop Demon Hunters"
"Little Amélie or The Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
Animated Short Film
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
"The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
Costume Design
"Avatar: Fire & Ash"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
Live-Action Short Film
"Butcher's Stain"
"A Friend of Dorothy"
"Jane Austen's Period Drama"
"The Singers"
"Two People Exchanging Saliva"
Makeup and Hairstyling
"Frankenstein"
"Kokuho"
"Sinners"
"The Smashing Machine"
"The Ugly Stepsister"
Casting
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sinners"
Documentary Feature Film
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
Documentary Short Film
"All the Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only with a Camera: the Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: 'Were and Gone'"
"The Devil is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
Editing
"F1"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
International Feature Film
"The Secret Agent"
"It Was Just an Accident"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sirat"
"The Voice of Hind Rajab"
Music (Original Song)
"Dear Me," from "Diane Warren: Relentless"
"Golden," from "KPop Demon Hunters"
"I Lied to You," from "Sinners"
"Sweet Dreams of Joy," from "Viva Verdi!"
"Train Dreams," from "Train Dreams"
Production Design
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Sound
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Sirāt"
Visual Effects
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1"
"Jurassic World Rebirth"
"The Lost Bus"
"Sinners"