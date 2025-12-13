2025 Was The Year True Crime Entertainment Went Too Far

In the must-watch documentary "Predators," director David Osit (who also shot and edited the film) parses the legacy of infamous "Dateline NBC" segment "To Catch A Predator." The show used hidden cameras to film child predators as they visited homes where they believed young victims waited, only to be confronted by host Chris Hanson. In the documentary, ethnographer Mark de Rond describes the moment these men are caught, saying, "What you're seeing is effectively someone else's life end." The documentary then examines the question that nobody asked at the time: "Is there a cost to this kind of exploitative factual entertainment?"

Now, imagine watching "someone else's life end" when that someone is an innocent child whose entire world has been shattered by tragedy. That's what you get in 2025's "The Perfect Neighbor," the Netflix true crime doc from director Geeta Gandbhir that's made up almost entirely of body cam footage.

The documentary doesn't present this particular moment as entertainment and it isn't exploitative in the way "To Catch A Predator" was. In fact, it tells a hugely important story that powerfully showcases the harrowing real-life consequences of racism and the absurdity of Florida's stand-your-ground law. But it also provides the experience of watching a young boy become bereaved in real-time and if it was ethically questionable when we watched child predators' lives fall apart on-screen, then some significant moral line has to have been crossed when we watched a child's life fall apart before it had even begun. Whether it's the documentary's makers, us the audience, or both who crossed that line is just one of many questions left unanswered in a year in which it felt as though true crime had long since gone too far.