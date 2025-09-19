This Must-Watch Doc Asks Uncomfortable Questions About A True Crime Sensation

There's a subgenre of documentary that's gained steam recently which, to boil it down to its essence, looks back into our relatively recent pop culture past and asks the audience, "Hey, wasn't this thing messed up?" Netflix's "Trainwreck" series is perhaps the prime example (Remember the poop cruise? Remember when the mayor of Toronto was caught smoking crack? Remember balloon boy?), but there are others, whether they focus on the way the media and the public treated figures like Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson, or pull back the curtain regarding the decisions that went into making "The Biggest Loser." There's an undercurrent of superiority to many of these projects, and you can feel an almost gleeful finger-pointing from the filmmakers as they, with the benefit of hindsight, cast their judgement.

At first glance, the new documentary "Predators" might seem like it falls into this camp. The film, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and is getting a limited theatrical rollout starting today, looks back on the phenomenon of "To Catch a Predator," the TV show in which host Chris Hansen would burst in and confront adult men who have driven to a suburban house to try to have sex with who they think are underage children. (In actuality, the "children" were young adults hired by the show to pose as kids and have conversations with these men online and on the phone to lure them in.) Despite only airing a handful of episodes, the series became a phenomenon and was parodied on shows like "South Park," and if you were channel surfing in the late aughts, reruns were seemingly inescapable.

"Predators," which chronicles the show's rise and fall and interviews several people involved with making it, doesn't shy away from asking tough questions about its ethics. But rather than being a surface-level rebuke and blending in as just another "look back at these people" doc, this one uses "To Catch a Predator" as a launchpad for what it really wants to talk about.