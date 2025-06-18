For more than a decade — at least since Sarah Koenig re-traced that route to the Best Buy on the first season of "Serial" — the entertainment landscape has been swamped by more true crime offerings than ever before. There are countless podcasts, movies, and television shows that center around all manner of criminals, murderers, rapists, fraudsters, bombers, and many more. We've had some breakthroughs and genuine artistic triumphs in the last decade; if you're interested, you can head over to our list of the twenty best true crime documentaries ever made, some of which are relatively recent. Many, however, are pretty bad, made quickly and aiming just to shock rather than inform or provoke.

If you're a true crime fan who tries to stay up to date on the best of the best, it can be overwhelming to figure out what's worth your time. There are movies and television shows that revisit recent history and stories from decades past, documentaries that grapple with the justice system as-is, and others that advocate for change. Some are entertaining and others are horrific, but either way, below you'll find the 15 best new true crime documentaries that are worth streaming next.