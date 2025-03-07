The Father Of The True Crime Documentary Is Back With A Charles Manson Netflix Movie

True crime documentaries and docuseries continue to thrive, especially on Netflix. While the subjects and topics at hand may be different, almost all of these docs share a familiar formula: there will be talking head interviews cut in between both archival news footage and stylish dramatic recreations of events. More often than not, these recreations also follow a familiar formula: the faces of the actors portraying real figures are usually obscured, and their movements often happen in slow motion for extra effect.

If you've ever wondered why so much true crime material sticks to this familiar approach, the answer can be traced back to Errol Morris' groundbreaking 1988 documentary "The Thin Blue Line." Morris' film followed the story of Randall Dale Adams, a man convicted of murdering a Dallas police officer. Morris' film made it clear that Adams was innocent of the crime, and the documentary was so effective it actually helped lead to Adams' exoneration a year after its release.

While "The Thin Blue Line" is held in high regard these days, Morris' movie was actually controversial when it first arrived. When Morris made "The Thin Blue Line," he chose to use stylish, dramatic recreations of certain of events, and while modern viewers tend to think of this approach as standard (and even cliche) in the true crime documentary genre, at the time the film was released, such an approach was highly unusual. Some critics even claimed that the film didn't count as a "real" documentary since it used so many recreations. And yet, despite all of this, the film's reputation only increased in the years since its release, and its approach to its material became highly influential among other true crime doc filmmakers.