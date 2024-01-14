Charlie Day Made A Small But Historic Change To It's Always Sunny's Pepe Silvia Speech

The 16 seasons and counting of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are filled to the brim with unforgettable moments, from a musical proposal to Frank bursting out of a couch. However, it seems the one thing the internet will truly never let die is Charlie's Pepe Silvia monologue in the season 4 episode "Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack."

In this misadventure, Charlie and Mac get office jobs working in a mailroom in order to secure health insurance. When Charlie attempts to deliver mail to Pepe Silvia, an employee who seemingly does not exist, the mystery drives him to pin up the mail on a corkboard connected by string, much like a detective solving a murder case. When Mac returns to the mail room from impersonating another employee upstairs, he finds Charlie embroiled in this conspiracy, chainsmoking cigarettes and ranting about Pepe Silvia in a now-famous monologue that has since been memed millions of times over.

Now, the name Pepe Silvia has been the subject of a lot of fan discourse — a bit of a conspiracy in itself, some might say. Fans have hypothesized that the name that Charlie keeps seeing is actually the name of the state to which the letters are addressed, Pennsylvania. However, the series creators Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton have since disavowed that rumor on the "Always Sunny" Podcast.

This fan theory rests on the fact that Charlie is illiterate, a running gag in the series that has never truly been confirmed or denied. As it turns out, though, the name Pepe Silvia was the result of a misreading — not by the character, but by the actor himself.