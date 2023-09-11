Why The Paddy's Pub Bar Signs In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Look So Weird

One thing is for certain on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — the main characters will never, ever change. That's proven to be pretty true for Paddy's Pub as well, the place where those characters spend the vast majority of their time pretending to work and drinking copious amounts of beer. There have been a few tiny alterations here and there, but the only major changes have been the neon signs hanging in the bar, which have changed pretty drastically a couple of times over the show's 16-season run.

In fact, eagle-eyed viewers of the show's first season might notice that the signs change between the first and second episodes and that the signs in most of the season look pretty, well, weird. They advertise super-generic alcoholic beverages, simply reading "Wine" or "Dark Ale Beer" instead of any brand-named beers, clever fake replacements, or even catchy slogans, but why? And why do they look kind of strange if you zoom in?

In the first episode of the Always Sunny Podcast, creators and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton explained that there's a very good reason for the weird signs in season 1, and that it has to do with their off-color brand of humor completely freaking out a major sponsor. Hey, maybe they should have gotten sponsored by Frank's Fluids!