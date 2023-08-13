Here's How Many Takes It Took To Get Danny DeVito's Always Sunny Couch Scene Perfect

If 16 seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have taught us anything, it's that there's nothing Danny DeVito won't do for a laugh. The seasoned sitcom veteran has gone to pretty unbelievable extremes on the series, performing visually striking physical comedy that both disgusts and delights. In perhaps the most memorable moment of the entire series, a sweat-drenched, naked DeVito emerges from a leather couch during an office cocktail party. So, what was it like shooting that unforgettable scene? How did an established actor like DeVito get talked into it? And how many times did he have to pop out of the couch before they got the final take?

For those who need their memory jogged, DeVito's character Frank ends up inside a couch at a Christmas party that takes place at the company he used to own. His children want to demonstrate that his former employees hate him and hope he will overhear them speaking badly about him. Their "Christmas past" scheme doesn't quite go according to plan when Frank insists on hiding inside the couch, creating a conspicuous lump. In real life, the zany idea to cram DeVito into a couch came from an article the writers read.

"Well, we had read an article about people sewing themselves into couches," explained "Sunny" co-creator and star Charlie Day on The Always Sunny Podcast. "And then we were thinking like they were doing it to sort of like smuggle themselves maybe places, I can't remember why they were doing it but it was a thing where people had been sewing themselves and were like it would be funny to sew yourself into a couch[.]"

The striking image of DeVito emerging from the leather was inspired by "nature videos where an animal is being birthed," added co-creator Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac.