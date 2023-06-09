One It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Plot Comes From The Cast's First Time Meeting Danny DeVito

Frank Reynolds from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has become a character of almost mythical proportions. He's a business tycoon of some notoriety who hangs out with four degenerates known as "the gang": serial creep Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), backstabbing wannabe social climber Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), gay Catholic karate enthusiast Mac (Rob McElhenney), and paint-huffing grub-monster Charlie (Charlie Day).

Frank was introduced to the series in the second season in order to bring up viewership, because the folks at FX believed that audiences just needed to see a recognizable name in the cast to tune in. Frank and DeVito ended up being the perfect missing piece of the puzzle, turning "It's Always Sunny" from good to great and helping it become the longest-running live-action comedy series in history.

In season 16, episode 2, "Frank Shoots Every Member of the Gang," Charlie and Mac go on a road trip to get Charlie's inheritance: a jar of teeth. The Kelly family has some pretty strange traditions, but this one takes the cake. Who keeps teeth in a jar?

Well, it turns out that the story was actually inspired by something DeVito told his castmates the very first time they met!