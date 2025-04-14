A Disturbing Docuseries About Kidfluencers Is Taking Over Netflix's Streaming Charts

The three-part series created by Kief Davidson takes a closer look at the life of YouTube star Piper Rockelle, whose mother, Tiffany Smith, was allegedly exploitative towards the children included in the content-creating "squad" she built, according to several parties involved in the new show. Time reports that eleven of the teens who were involved in the channel sued Smith last year, claiming they were "frequently subjected to an emotionally, physically and sometimes sexually abusive environment perpetrated by Ms. Smith on and off set during filming sessions for Piper's YouTube channel."

Advertisement

Neither Rockelle nor Smith were involved in the docuseries, and Smith denied the allegations last year, saying she was settling the suit because "prolonged litigation would be even more harmful and painful to everyone involved — which includes kids" (per Time). The show's trailer includes voiceover comments from children involved alleging that Smith pushed them into uncomfortable situations, saying that "sex sells" and scripting romances between the teens. The doc also points out reports indicating that a huge majority of the subscribers watching content featuring girls are adult men, a demographics breakdown that casts an insidious shadow over whatever carefree videos kids might be making.

Advertisement

"It doesn't matter what happened to us, as long as they got it on camera," one child said in voiceover in the docuseries' trailer. Former squad member Sophie Fergi makes an even more depressing statement in the show, saying the time she spent working with Smith and Rockelle "[were] some of the hardest years of my life – and I'm only 12." The show is set to continue conversations around child stardom, behind-the-scenes boundary violating, and lax labor laws that were kicked into high gear in recent years with the release of projects like Jennette McCurdy's "I'm Glad My Mom Died" and Investigation Discovery's "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV." All three episodes of "Bad Influence" are now streaming on Netflix.