How To Watch The New Bonus Episode Of Quiet On Set
The horrifying new Investigation Discovery docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" will release an additional episode in early April, according to Variety. The series' first four episodes dropped on ID and Max less than two weeks ago, but have already been viewed by an audience of 16 million people, per the outlet. They've also inspired countless tough conversations about their dark subject matter — the abuse and mistreatment of multiple child stars and crew members behind the scenes during the heyday of Nickelodeon.
"Quiet on Set" includes interviews with former Nick stars and others who witnessed the reportedly toxic work environments on Nickelodeon shows dating back to the network's early days. Prolific producer Dan Schneider (who was an unnamed but sinister figure in Jennette McCurdy's 2022 memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died") is at the center of the show's conversations about sexism and mistreatment. Meanwhile, one shocking episode centers on a controversial interviewee — "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell — as he tells the story of his own abuse at the hands of acting coach Brian Peck (who has no relation to Bell's former co-star Josh Peck). Peck served prison time in 2003 for sexually abusing Bell, but the actor who accused him was publicly known only as "John Doe" until now.
'Breaking the Silence' continues exploring the dark side of Nickelodeon
The ID docuseries directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz has so far not gone into much detail about a series of upsetting allegations made against Bell himself, but it's worth noting that the actor and interview subject was charged with endangering children in 2021 and, according to the victim statement given by his accuser in that case, has allegedly committed sexual abuses of his own. Bell's ex-girlfriend has also accused him of verbal and physical abuse, per People.
It's unclear whether or not the show's fifth episode will explore the disturbing ripple effect of the abuse at Nickelodeon, but ID channel's linear and streaming president, Jason Sarlanis, tells Variety the new episode will be "digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who've spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again."
The fifth episode, titled "Breaking the Silence," will be available beginning April 7, 2024, on Investigation Discovery, and stream on Max after its ID premiere. It will feature a conversation between journalist Soledad O'Brien and Bell, "All That" castmates Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne, and Shane Lyons, and Hearne's mother Tracey Brown. The conversation will include at least some focus on where the industry is now, and where it can go from here.
Nickelodeon stars who weren't featured in the docuseries have also spoken up since its release. While Amanda Bynes reportedly turned down an interview for "Quiet on Set," Josh Peck wrote a statement on Instagram that included the following: "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."