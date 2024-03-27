How To Watch The New Bonus Episode Of Quiet On Set

The ID docuseries directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz has so far not gone into much detail about a series of upsetting allegations made against Bell himself, but it's worth noting that the actor and interview subject was charged with endangering children in 2021 and, according to the victim statement given by his accuser in that case, has allegedly committed sexual abuses of his own. Bell's ex-girlfriend has also accused him of verbal and physical abuse, per People.

It's unclear whether or not the show's fifth episode will explore the disturbing ripple effect of the abuse at Nickelodeon, but ID channel's linear and streaming president, Jason Sarlanis, tells Variety the new episode will be "digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who've spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again."

The fifth episode, titled "Breaking the Silence," will be available beginning April 7, 2024, on Investigation Discovery, and stream on Max after its ID premiere. It will feature a conversation between journalist Soledad O'Brien and Bell, "All That" castmates Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne, and Shane Lyons, and Hearne's mother Tracey Brown. The conversation will include at least some focus on where the industry is now, and where it can go from here.

Nickelodeon stars who weren't featured in the docuseries have also spoken up since its release. While Amanda Bynes reportedly turned down an interview for "Quiet on Set," Josh Peck wrote a statement on Instagram that included the following: "Children should be protected. Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry."