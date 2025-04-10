Black Mirror Season 7 Review: Disappointing Stories Suggest This Netflix Series Is Out Of Ideas

Since 2011, Charlie Brooker's sci-fi/horror/comedy/whatever-you-want-it-to-be anthology series "Black Mirror" has had a firm hold on pop culture, a fact that was only heightened when the series made the leap to Netflix in season 3. But a curious thing happened: as the real world grew increasingly more surreal and strange, the far-out concepts of "Black Mirror" struggled to keep up. When we're living in a modern world where we're cursed to hear about the banal evil of Elon Musk and something called "Fartcoin" every single damn day, the running "Black Mirror" question asking "Eh bruv, wot if your mobile phone killed you?" starts to feel kind of silly.

Advertisement

Of course, no one is saying that "Black Mirror" has to accurately reflect our current weird times (although that does seem to be Brooker's whole deal with the show) as long as it tells compelling stories. Unfortunately, the series has struggled to sustain itself over the years, and as we arrive at season 7, it's really starting to seem like there's nothing left for "Black Mirror" to say. True, every now and then the show still produces a fun installment — season 6's "Joan is Awful" was memorable, for instance. But every time a new season rolls around, I can't help but think "Black Mirror" has already gone as high is it can go and will never, ever top it's finest moment, season 3's absolutely wonderful "San Junipero." In fact, "San Junipero" is starting to feel like an outlier. While the majority of "Black Mirror" stories are bitter, cruel, and end on rather bleak notes, that installment gave its characters a happy conclusion. I'm not saying that all "Black Mirror" stories should follow suit and end on upbeat notes, but it's not such a bad idea, especially when you sit down and watch the first episode of season 7, the relentlessly hopeless "Common People."

Advertisement

Due to the nature of the show — it's an anthology, and while there's some connective tissue, the stories mostly stand on their own — I'll be approaching this "Black Mirror" season 7 review episode by episode. Ultimately, this might be the weakest season the show has produced so far, even though there are occasional flashes of something greater lurking in the mess.