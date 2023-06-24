Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker 'Delighted' That Joan Is Awful Is So Timely

By design, it's hard to tell how many people are actually watching the return of the sci-fi anthology series "Black Mirror" on Netflix. But a lot of chatter seems to be happening regarding the first episode of the sixth season, "Joan is Awful." The story revolves around Joan, the middle manager of a tech company called Sonicle, who comes home to find that a television show based around her life has just suddenly appeared on her favorite streaming service, Streamberry. As it turns out, Joan unknowingly signed away the rights to her own image and life when she agreed to the terms of service before signing on to start binge-watching.

Now, everyone is tuning in to watch a modified version of her daily life starring Salma Hayek Pinault that doesn't exactly paint her in the best light. By the end of the episode, both women wind up joining forces to break into the Streamberry headquarters to destroy a supercomputer called the Quamputer that's using AI to generate instant content based on the real lives of its users.

"Joan is Awful" represents the best of what "Black Mirror" can be, offering up an opportunity for us to examine our relationships with technology and help us predict what the near future might look like. With the issue of Artificial Intelligence quickly becoming a major issue affecting almost every facet of life, the themes in "Joan is Awful" are suddenly so relevant to what's happening in the here and now.

The timing couldn't be better, but according to "Black Mirror" writer and creator Charlie Brooker, the connections between the episode and real life are genuinely unsettling.