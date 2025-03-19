As A Teacher, I Saw The Most Chilling Moments Of Adolescence Firsthand

At one point, Briony asks Jamie why he uses Instagram if it makes him a target of bullying and he says that he needs to have an account on the app to see other people's posts. When she asks why he doesn't just have an account without actually posting himself, it's obvious that he's never actually thought about it. When kids reply "I don't know" when asked why they did something, it's not always because they're trying to avoid accountability. Sometimes, they legitimately don't know or, at the very least, don't know how to articulate it because they've never actually put thought to it.

Jamie posts online because it's what he thinks he is supposed to do, and therein lies the crux of the entire episode — he does things because he thinks it's what he's supposed to do or what's expected of him, but he's never interrogated what any of it means or why. This sparks the larger question of figuring out where these self-imposed expectations come from.

"Adolescence" doesn't place the blame on one entity, instead providing multiple avenues that contributed to who Jamie would become. Much has been mentioned of the series' willingness to call out red pill/incel culture and figures like Andrew Tate by name, but there's been less discussion about how episode 4 centering on Jamie's family echoes much of what happens in episode 3. In the same way that Briony brings Jamie a cup of hot chocolate just the way he likes it to placate him, we later see Jamie's mother Manda (Christine Tremarco) bringing his short-tempered father his favorite black pudding to add to his birthday breakfast. This is the same man who, by the time "Adolescence" is over, has sobbed uncontrollably into his son's pillow, wishing he'd been better for him and expressing an emotion he'd held in until he was alone (lest anyone else see).

Jamie may not know why he acts the way he does, but he does understand the outcome of his behavior. After he lashes out at Briony, he assumes she is going to leave. It's his way of feeling like he's in power; even if her response is negative, if he can anticipate her behavior and how she's going to treat him, it's easier to process. Children thrive on structure and stability, which is why if you tell a kid they're a "bad kid" enough, they believe it because it's a constant. Being able to envision an outcome means they have a grasp on the world around them. The reason the manosphere is so effective is that it unquestionably validates any and all negative feelings young boys have, instead of challenging them to understand why they are feeling the way they do.

Briony's exchanges force him to question his understanding of the world and it inspires a breakthrough, but one that has come too late ... and Jamie knows it.