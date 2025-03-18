Adolescence Ending Explained: Did Jamie Kill Katie?

This article contains spoilers for "Adolescence."

A four-part drama on Netflix has quickly become one of the most talked-about television series of 2025 and one of the best Netflix originals ever released. After beloved British star Stephen Graham dished out his period boxing drama "A Thousand Blows" (a dream watch for "Peaky Blinders" fans), he's followed it up with "Adolescence" which he both co-wrote and stars in. Graham plays Eddie Miller, the father of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (newcomer Owen Cooper), who is arrested on suspicion of murdering one of his classmates, Katie (Emilia Holliday). An unflinching and continuously heartbreaking tale ensues as the family and the community affected by this brutal case are forced to pick up the pieces after the fallout. Each chapter is filmed in one jaw-dropping single take, earning its rightful place among some of the greatest one-shots in history.

Time jumping through days, weeks, and months, the grief and trauma stemming from the tragedy at the heart of "Adolescence" seeps into the very bones of the town and its inhabitants, with the Miller family forever altered because of it. By the end, all that's left are tears and parents questioning where it all went wrong, haunted by the wish that they will never be able to take it back. So, how does "Adolescence" conclude, and what creative choices were made to apply the perfectly timed elements woven throughout? To begin, we must first remember that Eddie and Manda Miller (Christine Tremarco) are forced to confront the truth that their seemingly sweet young son is nothing like the boy they believed they were bringing up.