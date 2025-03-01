The New Hulu Series Every Peaky Blinders Fan Needs To Watch

If you were ever wondering what a blank check earned off the success of a show as popular as "Peaky Blinders" can buy you, the answer is a new streaming series as thrilling and well-crafted as "A Thousand Blows." Creator Steven Knight, the prodigious screenwriter behind movies such as "Locke," "Spencer," and the recent biopic "Maria," could've gone in any number of directions after crafting the Cillian Murphy-starring story about a gang of criminals making their way up from the slums of Birmingham to the very seat of power in early 1900s England. The fact that he chose to stay in roughly the same lane, this time set in 1880s London and following a gang of female thieves crossing paths with a pair of aspiring boxers from Jamaica, is precisely what makes this next effort so intriguing to watch. Write what you know, the old adage goes, and Knight has somehow managed to put a uniquely fresh stamp on material that could've felt old and stale by now. The results are as invigorating as any of the highest highs of "Peaky Blinders."

If it wasn't already apparent by now, "A Thousand Blows" makes a bulletproof case for why fans should be willing and able to follow Knight wherever he goes next. Other than the great character actor Stephen Graham (who plays the hulking main antagonist of the series, Henry "Sugar" Goodson), the ensemble cast is made up of relative unknowns who are nonetheless perfect in their roles. The hard-hitting subject matter of an illegal boxing ring and the griminess of Industrial-era London makes it easy to imagine Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes in the background of any given scene, putting the moves on some overmatched opponent and smiling while he does so. Make no mistake, however: This is miles better than either of Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock" movies — and several degrees grittier and more clever, too.

And as viewers get sucked into this incredibly well-realized world overflowing with colorful characters and compelling backstories, they'll understand a simple truth. For those craving the same feeling that "Peaky Blinders" delivered year in and year out (and will hopefully achieve once again with the upcoming Netflix movie), your search is at an end with the boxing drama at the heart of "A Thousand Blows." Here's why.