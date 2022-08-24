A Thousand Blows: Everything We Know About Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight's Next Project

There's value in finding one's wheelhouse, and Steven Knight certainly seems to have settled into his. Since he created "Peaky Blinders" back in 2013, the "Locke" and "Serenity" writer/director has come to specialize in penning similarly subversive period pieces for the small screen. That includes "Taboo," a crime drama series in which Tom Hardy dons a top hat to navigate the corrupt, muck-ridden world of 19th-century London; and "A Christmas Carol," the 2019 mini-series adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel that adds an extra helping of horror to the author's treasured ghost story.

Up next, Knight will continue to deal in tales of sweat, blood, and crime with "A Thousand Blows." The series will reunite Knight with his "Peaky Blinders," "Taboo," and "A Christmas Carol" star Stephen Graham, with Knight serving as creator, writer, and executive producer behind the camera. Knight's boxing drama (more on that shortly) will span 12 episodes and stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ globally at some point in the future. Read on to learn everything else we know about the show so far.