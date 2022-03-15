Boardwalk Empire's Stephen Graham Joins Daisy Ridley In Young Woman And The Sea

Stephen Graham, fresh off his BAFTA-nominated role in the tense, real-time restaurant drama "Boiling Point," has joined the cast of "Young Woman and the Sea" opposite Daisy Ridley.

Graham is known for his performances in crime movies like "Snatch" and "The Irishman" and for playing Al Capone on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," but he was also seen last year in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and he appeared in the last two "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. "Young Woman and the Sea" will reunite him with producer Jerry Bruckheimer as well as filmmaker Joachim Rønning and screenwriter Jeff Nathanson, who, respectively, co-directed and penned the script for the fifth and final Jack Sparrow adventure, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

The exact nature of Graham's role in "Young Woman and the Sea" is unspecified (maybe he'll play the sea?), but per Deadline, Tilda Cobham-Hervey ("I Am Woman") is joining the cast with him as the sister of Ridley's character, Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle. "Young Woman and the Sea" is based on Ederle's true story as the Olympic gold medalist who became the first woman to swim across the English Channel in 1926. Chad Oman also serves as a producer on the film, which is an adaptation of a Glenn Stout book and will be a Disney+ release.