Peaky Blinders Movie Won't End The Series After All As Netflix Plans More

Are we staring right down the barrel of a "Peaky Blinders" shared universe, folks? Probably not, but it's clear that the franchise isn't going gentle into that good night just yet. Though creator Steven Knight was quick to clarify that there is no official word or announcement at this point, he certainly has plans to keep this pop culture sensation going. It remains to be seen whether this will take the form of a sequel movie, a spinoff film (possibly centered on whoever Barry Keoghan has been cast to play?), or another season of the hit series with an admittedly confusing title for us uncultured Americans. But, whatever the case may be, fans can look forward to plenty more razor-sharp action to come.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. As for the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" film, Knight (who wrote the screenplay) had nothing but high praise for what he's seen from filmmaker Tom Harper (known for directing "Heart of Stone," "The Aeronauts," and various episodes of "Peaky Blinders"). Revealing that production finally came to an end in December of 2024, Knight further explained that, "We're putting it together now. I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]." Knight went on to praise what he's seen from the movie itself:

"The stuff that I'm watching — the rushes, the assemblies — no one will be disappointed. It is quite an incredible thing. It's a very fitting way to end this part of the 'Peaky' story."

We already knew Graham had joined the cast of the film, which also includes new faces like Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and Keoghan. Presumably, they'll join series regulars (those still left standing, at least) Sophie Rundle, Paul Anderson, Packy Lee, and more. No release date has yet been announced, but stay tuned to /Film so you can find out as soon as we do.