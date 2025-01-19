Peaky Blinders Explained: What The Title Of Cillian Murphy's TV Series Means

Given that the real Peaky Blinders rolled around some 28 years too early for their name to have anything to do with razor blades, what's the truth behind the gang's now legendary moniker? Well, it's pretty simple really. The Peaky Blinders are simply named after their flat caps and hats. The hats worn by the gang did indeed come with peaks, which would explain the "peaky" part of their name. "Blinder," on the other hand, had more to do with the local dialect and how the gang was perceived.

In Birmingham, the term "blinder" is associated with looking dapper, and that's something the gang always strove for as they walked down the street, often tilting their caps at an angle so that only one eye was visible and the other was "blinded." Also, "blinder" is frequently used to describe someone as being lucky with something they've done or gotten away with ("he's pulled a blinder"). With regards to the more violent overtones of the name, the link between razor blades and the Peaky Blinders first appeared in a 1977 novel written by John Douglas titled "A Walk Down Summer Lane," and most likely slipped into becoming an urban legend associated with the gang.

Ultimately, the origin of the name isn't important. When it comes to the beloved show, the clothes don't make the man, but being able to walk to the edge of town and across the track in slow-motion sure does make you look cool.