Heart Of Stone Review: A Glib, Soulless Copy Of A Spy Thriller

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Though the summer of 2023 has long since become the summer of "Barbenheimer," it's also the summer offering the best action film of the year, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." The Tom Cruise-starring seventh entry in the "M:I" franchise is as propulsive and thrilling as any other of the series' installments, full of globe-trotting action, jaw-dropping stunts, unexpected twists, and a disturbingly relevant villain in the form of artificial intelligence. It is — perhaps fittingly — all but impossible to not think about the "Mission: Impossible" series, especially its most recent title, while watching the new Netflix actioner "Heart of Stone." No one from "Dead Reckoning" shows up here, but there is a distinct bargain-basement feel to "Heart of Stone" as it has the misfortune of tackling AI in a very similar fashion to "Dead Reckoning," while offering up poorly reheated takes on notable stunts with a relatively lifeless Gal Gadot as the anchor around which the film focuses.

Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an MI6 agent whose specialty is technology and who's explicitly told by her higher-ups, like Parker (Jamie Dornan), to never get out of the van while they're on a mission. Though she enjoys being part of the team, it becomes quickly apparent that Stone is hiding a very big secret: she's actually a member of a more secretive spy organization called the Charter, which is guided by a device called the Heart. (And now, you can finally stop having all those sleepless nights wondering why this movie was called "Heart of Stone.") The Heart, you see, is an all-powerful AI technology that can pierce its way through any government or military system, and can even be used to predict the future based on how people are likely to react to given events, big or small. Soon enough, Rachel's double life as a spy (and one who throws herself into action as opposed to staying in the van, metaphorically or literally) as well as the power of the Heart get unleashed on the world, in part because of a sly young hacker (Alia Bhatt) crusading to break down parts of the old world order.

Even if the specter of "Mission: Impossible" did not loom large over the weakly written debates about the power of the Heart — when we first learn what it is, we are meant to believe that the Charter is attempting to control this AI, whereas a particularly nefarious individual wants to use it for ill-gotten gains and power grabs — "Heart of Stone" is a leaden and dull two-hour film that feels roughly twice as long. When the action scenes do not feel like boring echoes of other, better films, they're stitched together in unremarkable fashion. But it's hard not to see this as Gal Gadot's attempt, or maybe just Netflix's attempt, to create an action franchise out of whole cloth. Some of the action scenes here, like one in which Stone does a HALO jump out of a plane in the middle of a stormy sky or another in which she is able to parachute to safety by using another person's chute while in mid-freefall, call back so strongly to the Christopher McQuarrie-era "Mission" films; it's almost amazing to see such direct and unsuccessful cribbing.