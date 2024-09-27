Maria Review: Angelina Jolie Delivers A Transcendent Performance [NYFF]

Practically every immaculate shot in "Maria" is framed as if it were the title character's own theater stage. This makes an apt runway for Angelina Jolie to do her thing and deliver easily her most dialed-in performance of the last decade (or more). Jolie's bravura singing abilities have undoubtedly stolen all the headlines throughout this festival run, but don't sleep on Larraín's direction, Knight's script, and Larraín's photography working in perfect tandem with Jolie's more overall physical performance. The camera repeatedly holds on Jolie's deceptively fragile-looking face to hint at the well of emotions that she often refuses to let others see. Self-assured and blisteringly confident on the outside as only a successful singer could be, it's in the brief moments that Maria drops her guard that the endless depths of her interiority come flooding in. Awards prognosticating will always be the most boring way to approach movies like these, but rest assured that Jolie will receive her flowers regardless of whether the Academy takes notice or not.

The same can be said for the overall movie. Whenever "Maria" covers ground trodden by countless biopics before, like her troubled childhood or her ominous health issues or her supremely complicated love life with both husband Giovanni Battista Meneghini (Alessandro Bressanello) and eventual lover Aristotle Onassis (Haluk Bilginer), at least Larraín does so with a light touch and an eye for unexpected detail. In the process, the filmmaker strikes at the heart of what the story of Maria Callas was always about. By skipping past the more conventionally dramatic years of her life, "Maria" frees itself to explore potent themes of power and control and agency. Along the way, those more familiar with Maria's backstory — hint: take another look at her lover Aristotle's very famous surname — will appreciate how the director all but reaches through the screen and overtly comment on the long shadow cast by "Jackie." This has the added benefit of injecting a wry sense of self-deprecation to the proceedings ... along with the feeling that he's genuinely ready to escape this biopic-shaped box he's built for himself (which was plain to see for those who bothered to watch his last film, "El Conde").

By the time we reach the final curtain call, the ending isn't so much predictable as it is tragically inevitable. "Maria" might not quite reach the same heights as its two biopic predecessors, but consider that that was never the intention in the first place. If there's anything that truly holds this back, it's the Netflix distribution deal that condemns this to an ill-deserved streaming fate. Forget about being a theater snob or purist — when Jolie's Maria is belting out sonnets and basking in the deafening applause of her adorers, the effect can't help but be dampened when seen on one's laptop or in one's living room rather than with a packed crowd.

Still, that's hardly the film's fault. "Maria" closes out this trilogy exactly as it started and, for one last time, we're given a window into one of the most unknowable individuals of decades past. Film gods willing, Larraín's next phase will feel just as vital and thrilling as this one.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10

"Maria" will release in select theaters November 27, 2024, followed by its streaming premiere on Netflix December 11, 2024.