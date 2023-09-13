El Conde Review: The Boldest Vampire Movie Of The Year Needed Just A Little More Bite

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

Traditionally speaking, vampire stories have boasted a unique kind of versatility that most other subgenres can only dream about. In the last decade alone, they've run the gamut of high-water marks like Taika Waititi's mockumentary "What We Do In The Shadows" and Jim Jarmusch's soulful "Only Lovers Left Alive" to epic lows such as "Dracula Untold," "Morbius," and, well, take your pick of literally any of the "Underworld" movies. 2023 alone has seen two "Dracula" adaptations debut with various degrees of success, but the last quarter of the year brings us the most distinct and boundary-pushing vampire flick, by far — courtesy of one of the most unexpected sources imaginable.

Leave it to filmmaker Pablo Larraín and the evocative black-and-white "El Conde" (meaning "The Count") to filter his biopic sensibilities through the prism of, "What if we reimagined the most monstrous dictator in the history of Chile as a centuries-old vampire?" Obviously conceived as a modern, brutal, and oftentimes wickedly deadpan takedown of the horrific military leader Augusto Pinochet (as befits the director behind the sneakily-haunted drama "Spencer," horror and laughs typically blend into one amorphous haze here), the satire nonetheless feels frozen in a distant point in time — the scars left on Larraín's home country throughout the dictatorial regime, spanning 17 years of terror, all but petrified in amber. At times, the absurdist humor calls to mind the razorblade-like edges of 2017's "The Death of Stalin." Others, its deeply poignant sense of melancholy evokes Guillermo del Toro's recent take on "Pinocchio," set primarily (and pointedly) in fascist Italy.

Such feelings of sadness and anger permeate the tone in the early going, from when we're first introduced to 87-year-old actor Jaime Vadell as the shockingly aged Pinochet, a lonely and immortal husk of a vampire who no longer wants to keep faking his death and desperately wants the genuine article instead ... but cannot. Lurking around his old, decrepit country manse alongside his "only and most loyal" servant Fyodor (Alfredo Castro), Pinochet appears resigned to wasting away for all eternity in a foreign, contemporary world that has mostly forgotten the horrors he wrought in 1970s Chile and beyond — which wouldn't be so bad, he grouses, if only they'd remember him as a virile killer as opposed to something as petty and offensive as a thief. That distasteful label rears its ugly head more literally when his five inheritance-seeking children descend upon his home, spurred into action by reports of a certain flying, caped creature feasting on the hearts of locals in the nearby capital city of Santiago.

Such a potent setup would seem to bode well for an artist of Larraín's talents to craft something truly singular, but somewhere along the way "El Conde" bites off more than it can chew.