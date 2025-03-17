How Netflix Shot Adolescence's 4 Episodes In One Take

All it takes is a knock at the door for lives to be changed forever. In the case of "Adolescence," the new hit limited series from Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, it's not so much a knock as it is the blast of a battering ram. A seemingly traditional family in Northern England receives the awakening of a lifetime when their home is raided at the start of their day. Guns drawn and confusion ablaze, the onus for the surprise visit transpires on account of 13 year-old Jamie (Owen Cooper), as he's been accused of brutally murdering his classmate Katie (Emilia Holliday).

Jamie is taken into custody while his father Eddie (Steven Graham) assures him that everything's going to be okay and will meet him at the station. But rather than cutting to an interrogation room, "Adolescence" holds on Jamie's panic throughout the entire booking process in real time.

The Netflix sensation is not only making waves for its stellar performances, but because each of its four episodes were all composed in one shot takes. You're never given any reprieve from the harrowing emotions that emanate from the various perspectives of this investigation. It's an impressive technical feat that required an insane amount of prepping and rehearsal.