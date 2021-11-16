Clips Round-Up: Jungle Cruise Has Bite, Boiling Point Simmers, And Feast Raises Hair [Exclusive]

In this super cool clip from the behind-the-scenes features, ace director Jaume Collet-Serra ("Non-Stop") talks about how the visual effects geniuses at WETA Digital brought the tiger Proxima to life. Disney's big budget adventure, which debuted in theaters and on Disney+ earlier this year, arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, November 16, 2021. We are also currently holding a 4K giveaway, which you can read all the details for here!

Here is the official synopsis: