Get Wet And Wild With Our Jungle Cruise Best Buy 4K Steelbook Giveaway

Walt Disney Pictures has provided us with the opportunity to give away four copies of the Best Buy exclusive 4K Steelbook release of "Jungle Cruise," this past summer's throwback action adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack comes with outer and interior art exclusive to this edition, and will help Steelbook collectors keep their Disney shelf in tidy order. It is now available for pre-order before it hits shelves on November 16.

While "Jungle Cruise" only performed moderately at the worldwide box office (but did very good Disney+ Premier sales), most audiences appreciated its family-friendly adventure storytelling. Disney is currently developing a sequel, which might be spurned on by robust home video sales and Disney+ viewership.