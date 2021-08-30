Jungle Cruise Sequel Officially In The Works At Disney, Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt To Return

The first "Jungle Cruise" was aggressively fine. It was trying to invoke films like "The Mummy" and the first "Pirates of the Caribbean," and while it certainly had plenty of swashbuckling adventure, it wasn't nearly as entertaining as those two movies. It didn't help that nearly everything was bathed in a digital sheen. Say what you will about the first "Pirates" movie, but Gore Verbinski made sure to use as many real locations as possible instead of having everyone stand in front of green screens, and that made all the difference.

In any case, "Jungle Cruise" was a hit and now THR is reporting Disney has ordered a sequel. The film will bring back Dwayne Johnson as pun-happy skipper/immortal conquistador Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton. Johnson and Blunt are both charming as hell, although I had a very hard time buying their romantic subplot. No matter! They'll be back on the big screen looking great, despite their complete lack of chemistry, in no time!

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to come back, along with the first film's producing team: John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Michael Green, who co-wrote the first film, is back as well. I'm a big Collet-Serra fan, and I was really hoping he would bring his art-trash styles to the first film, but that didn't happen. Perhaps the second time will be the charm. Now that Disney knows Collet-Serra can deliver, perhaps they'll let him go nuts for the sequel. Or not.