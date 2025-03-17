Is Netflix's Adolescence Based On A True Story?

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "Adolescence."

There's a good reason why Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham's four-part Netflix miniseries, "Adolescence," has been making waves since its weekend debut. For starters, series director Philip Barantini has taken a remarkable one-take approach to every episode, creating an astounding, visually interesting tale that brims with urgency. Moreover, the story in question is a bleak one. Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is suddenly arrested for murder at the start of the series, accused of brutally stabbing a 13-year-old child left to die in a car park. Jamie, who is also 13 years old, is in his space-themed bedroom when the police burst into his house, armed to the teeth. This jarring premise is heightened by Barantini's one-shot take, which leaves no space for taking a breather. As the accusations pile on, Jamie's stunned father, Eddy (Graham), tries to comfort his frightened kid while the police scan for his prints and interrogate him.

The show's technical brilliance aside, "Adolescence" explores the vignettes of gender-based violence among a younger demographic, bolstered by the rise of misogynistic rhetoric that often dominates social media. Jamie's situation is not just limited to the families affected by the crime, as it affects the community at large, exposing the undercurrents of violence beneath well-adjusted facades. Although Jamie's inherent innocence as a child is on display when he's arrested, the intrigue of the show hinges on whether he is capable of committing such a heinous crime. With time, Jamie reveals his underlying beliefs and his behavior becomes more entitled and aggressive. This paints a picture too severe for his parents, who thought they knew their kid and the kind of person he would grow up to be.

Although "Adolescence" is clearly inspired by real-world crime statistics and the harmful radicalization of children via social media, is it based on a true story? The answer is both yes and no.