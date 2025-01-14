Is Squid Game Based On A True Story? The Truth Behind Its Disturbing Inspirations

Netflix's "Squid Game" became a global smash hit in 2021, and managed to retain that status almost three years later with the recent release of season 2 (which ends on an insanely frustrating cliffhanger). Anticipation for a third and final season of the South Korean survival thriller is currently at an all-time high, as the fates of its characters — both fresh and returning faces — remain up in the air. The true culprits behind the titular games are still a subject of mystery for Seong Gi-hun/ Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), who is seen entering the dehumanizing death match yet again in the show's second season, as he wishes to shut the games down for good. The latest iteration of the games seems bloodier than ever, exposing heinous human tendencies when faced with a survival scenario designed to embolden the worst in us.

While the explosive popularity of "Squid Game" can be traced back to series creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk's taut, compelling vision and the spirited performances that ground it, social media trends undoubtedly played an integral role in helping the show gain traction. TikTok trends circling the series have partially helped cement it in the pop-culture zeitgeist, be it in the form of viral fancams, theory-crafting in bite-sized formats, or hyper-specific memes. Season 2 is no exception to this sustained virality, as you must have come across the recent "Mingle Dance" trend on Tiktok, referencing a particular challenge from the new season. You also might have stumbled across thousands of fancams featuring actor Lee Byung-hun, whose turn as The Front Man has left audiences curious about his other cinematic contributions over the years.

Unfortunately, this obsessive scrutiny can be a double-edged sword. Days after season 2 of the show premiered, a now-viral TikTok video claimed that a "real-life" Squid Game took place in 1986, in "a bunker underground in no man's land, where people were held and had to complete several games to survive" (via The Korea Times). This claim was furnished alongside images of what seemed to be a run-down warehouse with vibrant walls and staircases, similar to the grand, maze-like lobby in the series. The pictures also featured groups of people, presented as unwilling participants of these purportedly inhumane death games. This video has been shared over 17,000 times, and currently sports over 50,000 likes.

This claim, and some of the pictures shared along with it, have been proven to be indisputably false.